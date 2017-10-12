Michigan Spirit Quest investgates Old Mill, Mann school voices

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The voices remain.

Earlier this year a team that specializes in the investigation of unexplained experiences visited The Old Mill and Mann Schoolhouse, as they did last year, and again they captured audio of many voices and whispers throughout the historic structures.

At 7 p.m., Oct. 19, Michigan Spirit Quest is back and will be presenting their findings at The Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St. The team utilizes practical observation, electronic instrumentation and recording technology to document the findings.

“We are convinced that they are intelligent spirits,” said Steve Wood, paranormal investigator. “Meaning that they have the ability to answer questions or make comments.”

Wood says that the spirits are most likely there because they have an attachment to one or more of the display items in the building, and they have gotten responses from spirits with audio and knocking.

“We start out every investigation introducing ourselves and explaining why we are there,” said Wood. “Our entire investigation is based on respect and we believe that is one of the reasons why we have been so successful over the years.”

The responses they usually get to their questions can come in the form of knocks or audio, and the audio responses they got have been clear.

“I asked how many spirits are on this floor and we got the answer of 13,” he said. “In the basement, we asked how many years you were a fireman and we got a clear voice saying ‘two’.”

The spirits that respond to Wood and his business partner Mike Marton are what they consider intelligent. They respond to questions or comments by knocking or speaking, and sometimes give a reaction to a conversation between the two of them.

“Those would obviously be considered intelligent as well,” he said. “We have never encountered a demonic spirit in the dozens and dozens of investigations we have done.”

Some of the spirits are only in some areas of the building, but others may be moving around, added Wood.

“We have only gotten maybe two or three names in our history of investigating,” he said. “There are times when we think we are getting the same voice as we move through a location, as if they are following us around.”

The event is free, though it is first come, first serve for the 35 seats available, so if you would like to hear more of the findings at the Mill, come early. For more information, call 248-884-8585