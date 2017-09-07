Michigan Task Force 1 Mobilization Center open house

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.– On the anniversary of 9/11 a major step forward toward preparedness in the event of a disaster will be unveild in the township.

From 11-11:30 a.m, Sept. 11, the Michigan Task Force 1 Mobilization Center storage warehouse will be open for pubic tours.

State Rep. Laura Cox, of Livonia, Rep. Joe Graves and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson along with local leaders will attend the ribbon cutting.

The 17,000 square feet warehouse, 7337 Grange Hall Road was relocated from a hangar at the Pontiac-Oakland Airport and is now located on about two acres of township property near Grange Hall Road and I-75. The building was constructed by township builder Barry Bass and leased from the township.

The center is home to supplies and equipment used in the event of a major catastrophe including food supplies for workers, logistics, support vehicles, boats for surface water rescue, medical supplies, generators, ATVs, and vans to move the teams statewide.

Michigan, along with Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, have implemented the program.

The warehouse stores equipment in one place for Michigan Task Force 1—a team of more than 150 highly trained service personnel mobilized in the event of a disaster. Michigan is divided up into 22 Divisions if called upon by the Michigan State Police or state government. Those divisions includes Livingston, Lenawee, Ingham, Jackson, North Oakland, South Oakland, Western Wayne, Macomb, Washtenaw, Downriver Wayne, St. Clair, Bay, Saginaw, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Ottawa, Muskegon, Kent, Northern and Newago County.