Nelson William King of Goodrich, Michigan; died April 2, 2017.

He was 93.

Born December 18, 1923 in Ontario, Canada to the late Alfred Nelson and Bertha Johanah (nee: Lorenz) King. He is survived by three children, Yvonne (Wayne) Kelly, Shirley (Art) Earich and Diane (Pat) Foley; one sister, Barbara King; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his wife Lois King; one daughter, Karen Black. Final resting place will be White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Private Service was held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com