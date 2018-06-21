Planning commission denies recreation rezoning

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- It’s just not cricket.

A group of investors that proposed creating cricket fields in the township along with other recreation attractions in a private club were turned back by planners on Wednesday night.

The township planning commission voted 5-0 to deny a recommendation to the board of trustees to rezone 80 acres at 8164 Perry Road from Residential Suburban Agricultural to Outdoor Recreation Area. Commission members James Lusty and Patrick Major were absent with notice.

The zoning request drew the ire of many citizens in the community and even prompted a petition signed by more than 200 residents. Concerns regarding the rezoning included increased traffic on township roads, impact on wildlife and the loss of rural atmosphere.

The rezoning idea was first presented under public comment by a representative of R5 Farms on March 21, to create a recreation area for cricket, soccer and baseball fields. In addition, the applicant also included fishing ponds, zip lines, go carts, restrooms, picnic areas and entertainment stages. The applicants of Indian decent were seeking cricket field since none were in the area.

Then on April 17, application was made to the township planning commission for the public hearing and further discussion.

Nicholas Lomako from Wade Trim Associates, Professional Community Planning Services issued a report recommending denying the request.

“The subject site is planned for Rural Estate use, which is designed to support agricultural and residential uses and a ‘limited amount of support services, such as churches or schools,’ said Lomako in a written statement.

“ These limited support services uses are already allowed under the subjects site’s current zoning designation as RSA District. The Master Plan’s Rural Estate category does not support larger scale, private outdoor recreation uses which would be allowed by the ORA District,” he said.

“The Zoning Plan narrative of the Master Plan indicates that the Rural Estate future land use category would be accomplished by the RA District and does not list the ORA District as being an acceptable zoning designation for properties planned for Rural Estate use,” he added.

Lomako concluded that the proposed rezoning to the ORA would not be compatible with the established land use pattern or established zoning pattern of the immediate vicinity.

Finally, Lomako said the rezoning of the 80 acres to ORA would enable a substantial outdoor recreational development with the potential of creating significant impacts to surrounding properties, rural character, natural features, roads and infrastructure.