Police seek help after thefts from vehicles reported

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Police are seeking the public’s help in solving recent thefts from vehicles in the township.

The larcenies from autos have occurred in the past week on Spruce Hill Lane.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports, at about 8:35 a.m., Aug. 3, a resident in the 800 block of Spruce Hill called deputies to his home after he discovered his backpack containing his Dell laptop was missing from his truck, where he had left it the evening before. The unlocked truck had been parked in his driveway.

A woman who lives in the 700 block of Spruce Hill also reported to OCSO deputies that her purse was stolen from her unlocked Ford Explorer on either Aug. 2 or Aug. 3. She said the purse had only a “couple bucks” but also contained her enhanced driver’s license.

OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander, said a small cash reward is offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest in these cases. If you have information, you can remain anonymous. Call the substation at 248-627-4911 to speak with Lt. Glover or Det./Sgt. Shawn Werner.