Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at Atlas Township Halt, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, MI, to review and receive public comments regarding a request for Variance to erect an outbuilding in front of a proposed residential home in the Residential Agricultural District (RA) on parcel # 02-02-300-007, located at 11145 Hill Road, Davison, MI. 48423, in accordance with Section 13.03 (B)(3) of the Atlas Township Zoning Ordinance. The parcel location and request for rezoning can be viewed at Atlas Township Hall, 7386 Gale Road, Goodrich, during regular business hours. Copies of the application are on file at the Atlas Township Hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. PHONE: (810) 636-2548 FAX (810) 636-6244.

Posted by: Katie Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 01-28-17