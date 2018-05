ATTENTION ATLAS TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

ANNUAL DOCUMENT SHRED

AND

PILL DROP OFF DAY

HAS BEEN SCHEDULED.

Saturday, June 2, 2018 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at Atlas Township Municipal Building

7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 5-26-18