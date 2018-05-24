Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

May 22, 2018

Call to order 7:00 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Sleva, Wills

Absent: Robinson, Skornicka

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of Master Plan Stakeholder’s Meeting, April 18, 2018

Minutes of Regular Council Meeting, April 23, 2018

Disbursements in amount of $18,553.60

Budget Public Hearing Date

Budget Workshop Date

Adjournment 8:35 p.m.

