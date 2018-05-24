Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
May 22, 2018
Call to order 7:00 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Sleva, Wills
Absent: Robinson, Skornicka
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of Master Plan Stakeholder’s Meeting, April 18, 2018
Minutes of Regular Council Meeting, April 23, 2018
Disbursements in amount of $18,553.60
Budget Public Hearing Date
Budget Workshop Date
Adjournment 8:35 p.m.
