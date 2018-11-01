Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

GENESEE COUNTY

2019-2021 COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) PROGRAM

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Atlas Township Board of Trustees will hold a public needs hearing on the use of its 2019-2021 Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. located at the Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer an opportunity for citizens to express their ideas on community needs and project proposals concerning the use of Federal CDBG Funds for the 2019-2021 Program Year.

The hearing will also provide an opportunity for citizens to comment on past CDBG projects.

The Township of Atlas expects to receive approximately $10,465 (Estimated 2019-2021 Project Funding) of 2019-2021 CDBG Funds. The funds are provided by the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission Community Development Program from an annual entitlement grant received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funds are intended primarily for projects in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

Katherine M. Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 11-03-18