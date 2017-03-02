Public Notice: Brandon Township

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL

MAINTENANCE OF BRANDON TOWNSHIP CEMETERIES

Sealed bid proposal is for a cemetery maintenance contract for the following properties.

Seymour Lake Cemetery Shurter Cemetery

Carmer Cemetery Eaton Cemetery

Bald Eagle Lake Cemetery Hummer Rock Site

The contract term is two years. Your proposal should be divided into two annual prices; spring – fall 2017, spring – fall 2018. Contractor will be paid in monthly payments after work is completed. Bid packets will be available on March 6, 2017 at the Clerk’s office between the hours of 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. Please call the Clerk’s office at 248-627-2851 if you have any questions regarding the Cemetery Maintenance Bid. Bidders assume full responsibility for delivering their bid proposal on time to the designated place. A bid may not be modified, withdrawn or cancelled by the bidder for a period of sixty (60) days after Bid Opening.

Submit your sealed bid proposal no later

than 3:30 pm on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 to:

Candee Allen

Brandon Township Clerk

395 Mill Street – P.O. Box 929

Ortonville, Mi. 48462-0929

Bid opening will take place March 28, 2017 at

4:00 p.m. at the Brandon Twp. Municipal Building.

The Charter Township of Brandon reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals. Selection will be based on the submitted cost estimation and an evaluation of listed services. Contractor selection is not based solely on bid amount. The bidder shall also submit a minimum of three references and list with photos of equipment to be used and provide a current certificate of insurance with your bid proposal. Finalists may be interviewed to clarify qualifications, the submitted proposal and to ensure a mutual understanding.

The Charter Township of Brandon is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Pursuant to Public Act 517 of 2012, individuals who have economic relations with Iran are prohibited from submitting bids on this project.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 03-04-17