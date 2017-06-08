Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

June 5, 2017

Call to order at 7:02 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman

Approved:

Consent Agenda

Playground project

2016 Audit Report

Trails Subcommittee

Fireworks permit

Solicitors Registration Fee

1st Reading – Huff Lake Hunting Regulations

– Sec. 28.285

Operations Manual Policy Revision

Brandon H.S. banner request

Refusal of Oakland County Land Sale

Postponed:

Planning Commission Appointment

No Action:

Geese Removal Resolution

Aggressive Swan Resolution

Adjourned at 11:42 pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes can be found on the Brandon Township website www.brandontownship.us or at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

