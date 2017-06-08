Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
June 5, 2017
Call to order at 7:02 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Playground project
2016 Audit Report
Trails Subcommittee
Fireworks permit
Solicitors Registration Fee
1st Reading – Huff Lake Hunting Regulations
– Sec. 28.285
Operations Manual Policy Revision
Brandon H.S. banner request
Refusal of Oakland County Land Sale
Postponed:
Planning Commission Appointment
No Action:
Geese Removal Resolution
Aggressive Swan Resolution
Adjourned at 11:42 pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes can be found on the Brandon Township website www.brandontownship.us or at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 06-10-17
SYNOPSIS