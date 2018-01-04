Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

Planning & Building Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Brandon Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing January 23, 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Office, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To Consider a Proposed Zoning Change:

To change the zoning and map for Parcel #03-19-327-017 (West Glass Road) from RE Rural Estate to R-1B Single Family Residential.

For any additional information regarding the above hearing please contact the Brandon Township Planning & Building Department, 248-627-4916.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 1-06-17