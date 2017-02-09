Public Notice: Goodrich

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REZONING

Notice is hereby given that the Village of Goodrich Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27th, 2017, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. in the Administrative Building, lower level, 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan. The public hearing is for the purpose of considering the following rezoning request as proposed by Goodrich Haven, LLC.

Location: The property is located on the north side of Hegel Road, approximately 600’ east of S. State Road, and contains approximately 5.5 acres of undeveloped land. See map on reverse side.

Legal Description: Part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 15, Town 6 North, Range 8 East, Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Michigan, described as: A parcel of land beginning S 89° 23’30″ W. 1248.65 feet from the Southeast Corner of Section; thence S 89° 23’30″ W. 70 feet; thence N 00°08’30″ W, 890 feet; thence N 89° 23’30″ E, 318.84 feet; thence S 00° 47’09″ E, 703.98 feet; thence S 89°23’30″ W, 258.75 feet; thence S 00°47’09″ E, 186 feet to the place of beginning.

Nature of Request: The subject property is currently zoned LDR, Low Density Residential, which primarily allows for single family homes as a use permitted by-right. The applicant is proposing to rezone the property to a residential PUD (Planned Unit Development), which allows for different types of residential developments, either in the form of condominiums, duplexes, senior housing, etc.

The applicant is proposing to construct a single senior housing building, containing 70 units. PUD rezoning requests require that a conceptual site plan be submitted with the request. The development proposes a courtyard-type design with approximately 1/3 of the site to remain in a natural state and in perpetuity. The site plan would be tied to the PUD rezoning agreement.

The Village’s current Master Plan indicates that the subject property should be developed for “Medium Density Residential” uses. Such uses are typically associated with multiple family residential buildings (apartments), duplexes and senior housing, such as the one the applicant is proposing.

Comment: All interested parties and citizens, either in support of or in opposition to the proposed rezoning request, shall have the opportunity to be heard at said time and place. All parties may also submit written comments to the Village Clerk either to the address listed above or via email to administrator@villageofgoodrich.com. A copy of the conceptual site plan and review letter will be available at the Administrative Building during regular business hours and posted on the website at http://www.villageofgoodrich.com, no later than 15 days prior to the public hearing. Individuals requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the Village Hall 810-636-2570 to make arrangements prior to the meeting.

