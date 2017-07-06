Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO
ADOPT ORDINANCE NO. 212
An ordinance adopting and enacting
a new code for Groveland Township, Michigan;
Providing for the repeal of certain ordinances
not included therein;
Providing a penalty for the violation thereof;
providing for the
Manner of amending such code;
and providing when such code
and the ordinance shall become effective. Sec.1-8.
At the regular meeting of the Groveland Township Planning Commission held on Tuesday, July 25,2017. Proposed language for the review of Ordinance no. 212 are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, during regular business hours.
Kerri Allen
Building Planning & Zoning
BuiIding.planning@groveIandtownship.net
248-634-4152
Publish in The Citizen 07-08-17
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING