Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO

ADOPT ORDINANCE NO. 212

An ordinance adopting and enacting

a new code for Groveland Township, Michigan;

Providing for the repeal of certain ordinances

not included therein;

Providing a penalty for the violation thereof;

providing for the

Manner of amending such code;

and providing when such code

and the ordinance shall become effective. Sec.1-8.

At the regular meeting of the Groveland Township Planning Commission held on Tuesday, July 25,2017. Proposed language for the review of Ordinance no. 212 are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, during regular business hours.

Kerri Allen

Building Planning & Zoning

BuiIding.planning@groveIandtownship.net

248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 07-08-17