Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Accuracy Test for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, has been scheduled for TUESDAY, JULY 31 @ 10:00 a.m. to be conducted at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the electronic equipment used to conduct and tabulate the results of the election counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

Groveland Township

4695 Grange Hall Rd.

Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152