Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

LEGAL NOTICE

The regular meeting of the Groveland Township Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

TEXT AMENDEMENT FOR SEC. 54-615, 616 ACCESSORY BUILDING

ATTACHED AND DETACHED

TEXT AMENDMENT FOR SEC. 54-866 FENCES

TEXT AMENDMENT FOR

SEC. 54-1053 (1) CHANGEABLE SIGNS

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 8-11-18