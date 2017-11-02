Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

October 23, 2017

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu,, Eschmann, Sleva, Wills

Trustees Absent with Notice: Dylus, Skornicka

The following items were approved:

Agenda as presented

Minutes of September 25, 2017

Disbursements in amount of $36,363.85

Audit Report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2017

2018 OTV Cable budget

Suspension of enforcement of Village Ordinance 90.35-90.62 regarding the keeping of chickens

Adjournment 9:28 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.