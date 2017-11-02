Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
October 23, 2017
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu,, Eschmann, Sleva, Wills
Trustees Absent with Notice: Dylus, Skornicka
The following items were approved:
Agenda as presented
Minutes of September 25, 2017
Disbursements in amount of $36,363.85
Audit Report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
2018 OTV Cable budget
Suspension of enforcement of Village Ordinance 90.35-90.62 regarding the keeping of chickens
Adjournment 9:28 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk.
