Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Special Meeting
December 14, 2017
Call to order 3:07 p.m.
Trustees Present: Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Absent with notice: Brice
The following item was approved:
Allocation of PY 2018 CDBG funds in the amount of $6,000 to
Public Services-Emergency Services
Adjournment at 3:13 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
