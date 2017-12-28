Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Special Meeting

December 14, 2017

Call to order 3:07 p.m.

Trustees Present: Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Absent with notice: Brice

The following item was approved:

Allocation of PY 2018 CDBG funds in the amount of $6,000 to

Public Services-Emergency Services

Adjournment at 3:13 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.