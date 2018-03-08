Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

February 26, 2018

Call to order 7:05 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of January 22, 2018

Disbursements in amount of $26,970.18

Brandon Fire Dispatch Service Agreement

DDA Board Candidates Class of 2022

2018 DNR Passport Grant Application and Resolution

Revision of Ordinance § 90.60 Running-at-Large

Adjournment 9:57 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18