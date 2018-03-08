Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
February 26, 2018
Call to order 7:05 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of January 22, 2018
Disbursements in amount of $26,970.18
Brandon Fire Dispatch Service Agreement
DDA Board Candidates Class of 2022
2018 DNR Passport Grant Application and Resolution
Revision of Ordinance § 90.60 Running-at-Large
Adjournment 9:57 p.m.
