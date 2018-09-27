Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

September 24, 2018

Call to order 7:00 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Robinson, Sleva, Wills

Absent: Eschmann, Skornicka

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of August 27, 2018

Disbursements in the amount of $225,101.77

Treasurer’s Report

Resolution 2018-0924.01 Oakland County Hazard Mitigation

Resolution 2018-0924.02 WWI Commemoration

CROP Hunger Walk Special Event Permit

Harvey-Swanson Halloween Parade Special Event Permit

Village of Ortonville Trick-or-Treating Special Event Permit

DDA Witch’s Night Out Special Event Permit

2018 SMART Transportation Credit Transfer

CDBG Public Hearing October 22, 2018

DDA Appointments (2)

Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Project Change Request #2

2019 Scrape Tire Grant Application

Adjournment 8:18 p.m.

Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk.

