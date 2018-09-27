Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
September 24, 2018
Call to order 7:00 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Robinson, Sleva, Wills
Absent: Eschmann, Skornicka
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of August 27, 2018
Disbursements in the amount of $225,101.77
Treasurer’s Report
Resolution 2018-0924.01 Oakland County Hazard Mitigation
Resolution 2018-0924.02 WWI Commemoration
CROP Hunger Walk Special Event Permit
Harvey-Swanson Halloween Parade Special Event Permit
Village of Ortonville Trick-or-Treating Special Event Permit
DDA Witch’s Night Out Special Event Permit
2018 SMART Transportation Credit Transfer
CDBG Public Hearing October 22, 2018
DDA Appointments (2)
Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Project Change Request #2
2019 Scrape Tire Grant Application
Adjournment 8:18 p.m.
Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 9-29-18
