Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Ortonville will conduct a public hearing on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Village Council Meeting

The purpose of the hearing is for the Village Council to receive comments prior to deciding whether to authorize the Building Department to issue a building permit pursuant to Village of Ortonville Zoning Ordinance section 6.602  .c. Regarding the property at 144 South Street for a garage addition to the rear of the house on a non-conforming lot with non-conforming setbacks.

Complete details of the project are available for review at the Village of Ortonville Municipal Office located at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the

Brandon Township Office

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance or need language assistance to participate or attend this meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

