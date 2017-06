Public Notice:Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, JUNE 12, 2017 AT 6 P.M. IN THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING, LOWER LEVEL, 7338 S STATE, GOODRICH, MI. THE PUBLIC HEARING IS FOR THE PURPOSED OF CONSIDERING A REZONING PARCEL 92-15-300-012 FROM LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL TO GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICT AT THE REQUEST OF THE PROPERTY OWNER.

ALL PARTIES IN INTEREST AND CITIZENS, EITHER IS SUPPORT OF OR IN OPPOSITION TO THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT, SHALL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE HEARD AT SAID TIME AND PLACE. THE ZONING MAP AMENDMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS. INDIVIDUALS REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS ARE REQUESTED TO CONTACT THE VILLAGE HALL 810-636-2570 TO MAKE ARRANGEMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

JAKKI SIDGE

Publish in The Citizen 06-03-17