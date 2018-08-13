Richard Ryan

Connect on Linked in

Richard Leoni Ryan of Brandon Township, 12/31/42-8/10/18

Survived by Sharen Ryan, daughters Charlotte (Allen) Alderman, Brenda Thoel and dog Sparty; 8 grand children; 7 great grand children.

Proceeded in death by daughter Cathy Ryan, his parents, sister and brother.

Irish wake services August 26 at noon at the Boat Bat, 2000 S. Ortonville Road with dinner to follow. Contact the family for more information.

There will also be a dinner on September 8, noon-4 p.m. at the Sashabaw Meadows clubhouse, 4359 Dogwood Road, Clarkston.