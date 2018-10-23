Robert Dwyer

DWYER, ROBERT JOHN

It is with a heavy heart but with joyous faith in the Lord that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Robert John Dwyer. Robert was born in Detroit, MI on August 5, 1940 and passed away on October 18, 2018 in Ortonville, Michigan in the comfort of his home. Robert resided in Ortonville, Michigan with his wife Alice Mae Dwyer. They were married in Imlay City on August 19, 1961. Robert had a career at GM Truck and Bus for 42 years (1963-2005) and acted as the Union Committee member. Robert honorably served in the US Army as a PFC. He was an avid golfer and poker player. Those left to cherish his memory include: loving wife Alice Dwyer; their children, Barbara Kaye Dwyer, Howard John Dwyer, Bradley James (Deaette) Dwyer, Donna Jean (Kenneth) Lawler; grandkids, Alyson (Jeff) Gentry, Steven (Samantha McAdams) Reamer, Ashley (Chad) Stayton, Danielle (Adam) Kobe, Robert Reamer, Devon Dwyer, Heather Dwyer and Andrew Buckingham, Robert John (RJ) (Brittany) Lawler, Jacob Lawler, Abigail Lawler, and Jackson Dwyer; Great grandchildren Cody and Taylor Humphrey; Hunter, Parker, and Spencer Stayton, Madison Reamer, Cody Gentry, Aryana Dwyer, Khole, Faith, and Sophia Kobe, Layla and Vivian Buckingham. Brother Thomas Dwyer and Sister Janice Hayes, and dear friends, Dave Bachelor, Dwight Hill, Raleigh Jones, and Gary McConughey. Robert was proceeded in death by his parents, father Thomas Jeremiah Dwyer; mother Nina Mae Tilly Wadasz, and Stepfather Michael (Mike) Wadasz; beloved children Robert John and Denise Dale Dwyer as well his granddaughter Rayanna Dwyer, and sister Margaret Thomas. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018 atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St. Ortonville. Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment following at the Ortonville Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in lieu of flowers. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com