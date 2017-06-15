School board OKs new GHS principal

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night, during a special meeting, the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to extend a contract for Michael J. Baszler as high school principal.

Baszler, 40, an Atlas Township resident, has been principal at Birch Run High School, Progressive High School and Birch Run Early College Program since 2007.

Baszler replaced long-time high school principal David St. Aubin, who retired in May.

“Mr. Baszler participated in three rounds of interviews with administrators, teachers, support staff, board members and parents,” said Ryan Relken, district superintendent. “All of Mr. Baszler’s references consistently noted his high skill, integrity and his ability to connect and work with all staff. They shared he was part of the school community, is innovative, flexible and focused on student success.”

A 1995 Cheboygan High School graduate and the son of educators, Baszler earned a bachelor of arts degree from Alma College and a master of education—educational leadership from Saginaw State University. He is currently working toward an educational administration specialist degree from the University of Nebraska—Kearney.

“My parents were teachers,” said Baszler, 40. “They were very successful and that motivated me to seek a similar career. Also, while I was at Alma College I really enjoyed education and wanted to make an impact on others.”

Baszler taught English and social studies at Farwell High School and was an English and physical education teacher and assistant principal at Croswell-Lexington Middle School prior to his 10 year stint in the Birch Run School District.

“It was a hard decision to leave Birch Run,” he said. “But I wanted to be back here near my home in Atlas Township and the Goodrich School District. My wife, a 1997 Goodrich graduate, and I have lived here for the past nine years.”

Michael and Danielle have three children in the district, Avery, sixth grade; Brady, third grade; and Hadley, a kindergartener.

“High school is a time for students to gain skills and explore new ones,” he said. “As educators, we need to prepare our students for a global work force and society—it’s ever changing. Whether students choose college after high school or go directly to the workforce, we’ll strive to prepare them and stay ahead of the curve.”

Baszler’s greatest challenge will be to improve consistency in leadership at the high school

“First I need to get to know the staff and students,” he said. “Gaining the trust of those in the district is paramount.”

“My children are in the Goodrich School District,” he said. “I want to make a difference in their lives and education as much as I want to make a difference for all the students at Goodrich. It’s that simple.”

Birch Run High School is located in Saginaw County with a ninth through 12th grade enrollment of about 600 students. In comparison, Goodrich High School enrolls about 760 students.