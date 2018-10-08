Sharon Hulverson

HULVERSON, SHARON RHODA of Goodrich. Died October 6, 2018. She was 70.

Born June 10, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Lillian (nee: Rodda) Hill. She is survived by four children, Edward Schack, Carin LeBlanc, William (Tiffany) Schack and David Schack; two sisters, Leslie Rewoldt and Arlene Nappier; also survived by 13 grandchildren. A private Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be held. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.