The Ortonville Community Historical Society celebration

In celebration of 50 years of volunteering within the OCHS several activities are planned for Aug. 3- 4.

At 4 p.m., Aug. 3 the OCHS will be hosting an “Escape at the Mill,” an opportunity to experience figuring out how to get out of a locked room in the Old Mill Museum. Further information will be forthcoming on this fundraising event.

On Aug 4 the museum will open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., as usual, but with fresh coffee along with FREE tours of the museum and the Mann One-Room Schoolhouse. Beginning at 2 p.m. the Golden Jubilee celebration will begin in the tent outside of the museum. Music will be provided by a local instrumental group, “The Ensemble.” Honored OCHS members and local officials will be introduced, a overview of the past 50 years’ accomplishments will be presented, and celebratory cake and ice cream will be offered.

Finally there will a celebratory old-fashioned pot luck supper. Cake and ice cream will be at 3 p.m., and supper will begin at 5 p.m. These events are FREE and open to the public. Bring a dish to pass to the pot luck; the meat, drinks and paper products will be provided.