The right look:Local finishes in top six in national makeup competition

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A 2011 Brandon Graduate is back from Los Angeles after competing in the NYX Face Awards on Aug. 25.

“It was actually more than I could have ever imagined,” said Alexandria Bishop, who was one of the top six in the competition. “We filmed a Target commercial out there and a couple other little commercials.”

The nationwide competition looked at over 18,000 contestants across the U.S. and Canada. Bishop entered the competition as one of the top 30, then moved on to the top 20, the top 12 and finally the top six. As a member of the top six, she was able to compete in the live show, and though she didn’t win, she says she is grateful for the experience.

“I got to know the others in the top six, and they’re all incredible and talented,” said Bishop. “I wasn’t sure how it would go, meeting strangers, but they’re all so nice and great.”

Her final video for the competition discussed her demons, which she says are depression and anxiety, and she used makeup as a tool for combating her demons.

“I think being able to turn myself into what I do, it’s just empowering,” she told host Patrick Starrr, a beauty youtuber with more than four million subscribers. “When you see the final look, you just feel so proud and creative and unique. And the community is so supportive and having people do the same thing you do give you tips and tricks is just great.”

Bishop says that now that she’s home, she will be doing what she loves and working on Halloween makeup.

“For these upcoming months, I’m just going to be doing my typical Halloween work,” she said. “After that I’m going to look into cinema makeup school in LA.”

After speaking with judges of the competition, Bishop says she felt encouraged to pursue cinema makeup. But she still loves all of those in her home town who have supported her.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for their unconditional love and support,” she said. “Thanks to everyone who took the time out of their day to help me make my dreams come true.”

Bishop says the whole experience has helped her confidence in her craft, and she encourages others to do the same.

“I never entered because I thought no way would I even be in the top 30,” said Bishop. “I learned to take chances and not worry about losing and not making it, I just need to get out there and do it, because it pays off. I can’t win if I don’t try.”

Follow along with Bishop’s journey, as well as see her final video, on her Instagram @aalexandriabishop.