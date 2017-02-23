Township couple face evidence tampering charges

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– A township couple that tried to cover up a domestic assault by filming a new version of events is facing felony charges now instead of what would have been a misdemeanor charge against the husband.

Jeffrey Allan Gentry, 48, and Alyson Lynn Gentry, 36, were each arraigned Feb. 17 in 52-2 District Court on charges of conspiracy to commit- tampering with evidence; tampering with evidence; conspiracy to commit- witnesses- bribing/intimidating/interfering; and witnesses- bribing/intimidating/interfering. All four counts are punishable by up to four years in prison and/or fines of between $5,000 to $15,000.

According to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies originally responded Oct. 2, 2016 to a report of domestic assault that occurred at the couple’s home in the 5000 block of Hummer Lake Road, with Jeffrey Gentry, the responsible, fleeing the scene prior to their arrival.

Gentry was arrested three days later and arraigned Oct. 6 on the domestic assault charge. During a pre-trial proceeding in November, Gentry presented, through his attorney, a videotape to the assistant prosecutor, claiming it was from an in-home surveillance system from the night of the original incident.

The video showed, as the defendant claimed, that the victim, Alyson Gentry, sustained her injury by walking into a wall.

Upon review, the video appeared to have some discrepancies and did not completely coincide with events, indicating it may be a fabrication. In January, an anonymous letter received at the Brandon substation said the video was faked. A witness was located who provided information that the video was fabricated after the incident as a means to get Jeffrey Gentry out of trouble. The witness had been coerced into providing a false written statement to the defendant’s attorney and the court by the defendant and the victim. The witness also provided the sheriff’s office with the video camera used to record the video as well as details on when the video was made and who was involved.

Based on the new information, a search warrant was executed Feb. 1 on the Gentry home, with multiple items seized and turned over to the computer crimes unit for forensic evaluation. During this time, Alyson Gentry was interviewed and admitted to working in conjunction with her husband, the defendant, to solicit the other witness and fabricate the video. Jeffrey Gentry’s daughter, who was present and a witness to the original assault was also interviewed and determined to have been manipulated into assisting in the fabrication of the video by her father and stepmother.

Jeffrey Gentry’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with no 10 percent provision. If his bond is posted, he is not permitted to return to the Hummer Lake Road residence and is to be equipped with a GPS tether prior to release. He is to have no contact with his wife, who is now his co-defendant, nor any of the witnesses in the case.

Alyson Gentry’s personal bond was set at $10,000 and she was released on a GPS tether. She is also not permitted to return to the Hummer Lake Road residence and is to have no contact with her husband or any witnesses in the case.

A probable cause conference for both is set for 1:30 p.m., March 2, in front of 52-2 District Court Judge Kelley Kostin.