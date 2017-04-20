Township house fire

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- At 11:38 a.m., April 16, Brandon firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 1700 block of Dunwoodie Street.

When firefighters arrived the front porch, garage and overhang of the residence were engulfed in flames.

David Kwapis, Brandon fire chief, said firefighters were notified that the home was not occupied.

“Due to the heat near the Styrofoam insulation, the gas meter had pulled away from the house,” said Kwapis. “As a result, Consumers Power was called and responded to cut the gas to the home.”

One Brandon firefighter was sent to a local hospital due to exhaustion, smoke inhalation and dehydration. He was treated and released.

Fire departments from Groveland, Independence and Oxford township responded with mutual aid.

Homeowners Rick And Cindi Metzoian were at church at the time of the fire.

“We are so very thankful to the Brandon firefighters for their quick response, we have lived in our home since 1995,” said Rick. “The firefighters recovered the burial flags and medals given to my family members from World War I, World War II and Korea.”

“The members of Brandon Community Church of the Nazarene along with others have provided plenty for us,” he added. “I’d also like to thank Mike at Oak Pharmacy for providing us with replacement medications that were lost and all the friends and neighbors that have supported us. We are so very blessed to be part of this community. Thank you all.”

The home was insured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.