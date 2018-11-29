Township library seeks trustee

The Brandon Township Public Library Board of Trustees currently has an open trustee position.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 8 to fill the position through the end of the term in November 2020. Applications will be available at the library’s front desk. At 6:30 p.m., Dec. 17, library trustees will begin interviewing applicants.

Candidates must be residents of Brandon Township. The Brandon Township Library Board meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. The trustees are not paid a stipend but donate their time as a community investment.

Library Director Rebecca Higgerson encourages candidates who are dedicated to making the library an active community resource. To learn more about the trustee position, contact Higgerson at (248) 627-1474.