Township Tripp Road project costs estimated

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- On June 11 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to OK funding for rebuilding Tripp Road between Grange Hall Road and Dixie Highway.

The estimated cost to the township will be about $245,885 of an estimated $3 million project.

Bob DePalma, township supervisor said $189,228 will come out of the infrasturcure fund while $56,657 will come from the county Tri-Party account. The Oakland County Tri-Party Local Road Improvement Program sets aside about $6 million to help fund local road repair projects for communities across the county. The township has $56,657 of that funding.

“I’ve been trying to get the road paved for the last five years,” said DePalma. “The Tri-Party funds are typically used for graveling. We can used the funds for the 2017, 18 and 19. for the Tripp Road project.”

Bids for the project are expected to be released on June 29. Construction will begin later this summer.