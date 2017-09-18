Walton Jeffery Minkler of Goodrich, died peacefully on September 16, 2017, surrounded by his family.
He was 60.
Born March 12, 1957, in Flint, MI, he was the son of the late Walton John Minkler and Sarah “Sally” Diehl. Jeff was raised on a farm in Goodrich where he spent most of his life. He married Amy Pierce on May 16, 1981, and they eventually settled across the street from his boyhood home. Jeff was educated in the Goodrich school system. Following school, he was employed by General Motors. Jeff was a proud UAW pipefitter, working in the Flint Metal Center for 30 years until his retirement in 2008. Following retirement, Jeff spent his days enjoying life with Amy and taking care of his parents across the street on the family farm. Jeff was an outdoorsman at heart, always hunting, camping, farming, and riding his Harley. Always a resourceful country boy, Jeff had exceptional skill with all trades, he truly could fix or build anything. He will be remembered as a deeply devoted family man who went out of his way to help anyone in need. If ever a family member, friend, or stranger needed a hand, Jeff was there to lend it. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 36 years, Amy Minkler, children Walton Jay (Christina) Minkler and Samantha Minkler, his Mother Sally Minkler, sisters Cindy (Mike) Cheshier, Jennifer Conklin, Loretta (Chris) Crawford, Sarah (Craig) Leavitt, granddaughters Cara and Sarah Minkler, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Walton John Minkler, father-in-law Fred Pierce, mother-in-law Cara Pierce and brother-in-law Tom Conklin. The Minkler Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Danish and staff, Dr. Bhangu, and the Genesys ICU and Palliative teams for their gracious and attentive care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossover Downtown Outreach Ministry at www.crossoverministryflint.org. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com