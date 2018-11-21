Willy Wonka, Jr.‘You’ve got a golden ticket’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At 7 p.m., Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Brandon Middle School is putting on their musical, Willy Wonka Jr., at the BHS performing arts center.

“It follows Willy Wonka, he’s trying to find an heir and our protagonist is little Charlie Bucket,” said co-director Kristen Kelsey. “It’s fun and holiday themed, there’s lots of primary singing roles, a nice mix of the cast.”

Willy Wonka follows a group of five golden ticket winners who get to visit Wonka Chocolate Factory and get a tour from the company’s creator, Willy Wonka himself. The winners are all from wealthy families who were able to buy enough chocolate bars to find a golden ticket except for Charlie, who comes from a poor family and was lucky enough to find one himself.

“Willy Wonka is fantastic,” said Kelsey. “There’s so many good songs. There’s 20 scenes in the show so it moves very fast.”

To purchase a golden ticket into the show, they’re $5 at the door. Any patrons who want to get there early can pick where they sit in the auditorium.