175th Anniversary: Ortonville DDA to launch historical walking tour

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — If the village buildings could speak they would convey stories of pioneers, fires and modernization of a community.

The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is launching a historical walking tour for the Ortonville 175th anniversary.

The idea originated in 2019 when DDA Director approached local historian Carol Bacak-Egbo, who also serves as a historian for Oakland County.

“Ortonville is the perfect community for a historical walking tour because it covers a small space but has a big history,” said Bacak-Egbo. “For me as a historian, the project offered me an opportunity to contribute to my own community.”

The walking tour includes 12 buildings in downtown Ortonville, and a practice walking tour was launched in June. Bacak-Egbo said it was a huge success and that she is excited about history being shared.

The walking tour is part of the Founder’s Day Farmer’s Market on Aug. 12, for a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt runs 9 a.m.-noon, and maps can be picked up from Faye’s Bread booth. The first 50 people to complete the scavenger hunt will win a $5 gift card to A&W or McDonald’s.

“I also learned a great deal of Ortonville history from my team members who shared their own family stories,” said Bacak-Egbo.

The guided walking tour will be launched on Sept. 16 for Septemberfest, but patrons can do a self-guided tour to see the 12 historic sites including the Old Mill, the site of the Yolande House Hotel, Town Hall, the site of Amos Orton’s Home, and many more.