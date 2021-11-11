By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular Monday night meeting, the township board approved 7-0 to joining the 2022 Oakland County NO HAZ Program. The Township has been participating in NO HAZ every three years, the last time being 2019.

“In 2019, it was a cost of $5,830 to us, which was for 151 carloads from Brandon Township,” said supervisor Jayson Rumball. “We did charge residents $10 per car.”

The program through Oakland County allows county residents to dispose of hazardous waste, a full list of which can be found at oakgov.com.

“They’re estimating our 2022 fee to be $9,751, the cost has gone up significantly,” said Rumball. “They’re estimating we get another 12 cars for a total of 163.”

The motion also upped the charge to residents to $15 per car, which is consistent with other Oakland County communities.

“I think that’s why we decided to do it every three years,” said trustee Kathy Thurman. “Just to get all of those contaminants out of the township.”

Keep up to date on NO HAZ collection events at oakgov.com.