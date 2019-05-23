$600K AtlasTownship hall renovations move foreward

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- Due to some major building renovations, township business will be working from an on-site office trailer until sometime this fall.

“We will do our very best to get back into the new office space by the month of September and look forward to returning to normal business hours and operations,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor.

In March, at a cost of $634,000 the township board of trustees OK’d by a 5-0 vote township based Family Building Company for extensive remodeling of the township offices. Last year at a cost of $36,800 the township board of trustees approved NJB Architects Inc. to prepare the bidding and construction documents for the phases of the township building renovations.

The 4,500-square-foot township hall was constructed in 1980 and is a steel building with metal stud infill.

Deficiencies in the building were reported by Davison based H2H Architects who assess the physical condition of the township hall during the summer of 2016.

“Right now everything is packed up and space is very limited,” she said. “Please be patient with us. We decided to complete the renovation all at once rather than in phases to help save money. Keep in mind the cost of a new township hall in 2016 was estimated to be $1.7 million. Today that cost could exceed $2 million. The present structure has good bones, however it lacks function with too much dead space. From the beginning the township hall was not set up properly. When completed it should be good for many years and save us all money in efficiency.”

The estimated construction time will be about four months and include renovation of the existing garage area into 640 square feet of new township office space. In addition, renovation of the existing township office area and kitchen will include a 490 square feet addition, for the new community board room. The existing board room will be converted into a conference and storage rooms. The Genesee County Sheriff Deputies that work in the township will have a locker room along with additional work space.

“This work will be very disruptive to the overall office operations and township business as the township will be for the construction period,” said Onica. “We suggest you avoid any unnecessary trips to the township hall if possible. There may be an occasion the township will be closed for a day due to construction.”

The township board, land division, planning and zoning meetings will follow their regular schedules with meetings held at the Goodrich Library, 10237 Hegel Road., Goodrich, unless otherwise posted. All board meetings will return to the township hall location when construction is completed. Elected officials and staff can be reached by calling (810) 636-2548, FAX (810) 636-6244; Mail: 7386 S. Gale Rd., P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, Mich. 48438; and www.atlastownship.org.