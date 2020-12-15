FROST, JACK DAVID, SR. of Goodrich Michigan. Passed Away December 10, 2020. He was 66.

Born on June 11, 1954 in Flint, Michigan to the late Ellis David and Arlene Rose (nee: Thompson) Frost. He married Dana Rae Noonon on March 4, 1977 at the Goodrich Assembly of God Church in Goodrich, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Dana Frost; son, Jack David Frost II; daughter and future son-in-law, Lindsay Frost and Justin Kurtz; three sisters, Pamela (Chas) Jeronis, Lillie Reynolds and Ethel (Richard) Morea; his extended family of dear friends, Joyce Cummings, Mike & Sharon Cummings, Diane & Rick Schultz, Sue & Phil Osborne and Michael & Marn Kremski; Godson Dustin Hook; also by many nieces, nephews and family in Florida. Jack was a Navy veteran, serving on the USS JFK during the Yom Kippur War. He retired from G.M in 2008. Jack enjoyed golfing and boating with friends, but his passion was flying. He piloted single and multi engine planes, spent summer vacations volunteering in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at AirVenture. He also enjoyed spending lots of time with all his friends at the Frankenmuth Airport. He will be remembered for his gentle heart, kindness and genuine smile that would light up the room and deeply missed by his family and many, many friends. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be given in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365