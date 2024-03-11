By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday, the Brandon Township board of trustees approved a budget amendment to increase the budget for the Community Gazebo Project at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road.

“In 2023 revenue received for the Community Foundation Gazebo Project were $55,451, with expenses of $38,860, leaving $16,690 currently in carry forward for the project,” said John Hug, parks and recreation director. “A budget of $42,000 is needed to complete the Gazebo project in 2024.”

The budget amendment would move $17,000 from carry forward and $25,000 from the designated parks development/tower funds for part development supplies and contract services.

The project was partially funded by the Ortonville Lion’s Club and the Ortonville Rotary Club.