A ‘pause’ for Santa Dogs

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Santa Dogs are coming back to Bueche’s Food World, but in a different way.

“It’s just not safe to have a crowd of people around with the dogs and in close conversations,” said Carl Liepmann, fundraiser organizer.

This will be the 38th year for the Santa Dogs fundraiser, which raises money for the Genesee County Humane Society, as well as food donations. Instead of the dogs and volunteers being at Bueche’s, a life-size image of the normal Santa Dogs will be set up, complete with Shali the German Shepherd, by a donation table.

“We really didn’t want to do it this way, we prefer to have it live,” said Liepmann. “I didn’t want our employees or our volunteers out there. I don’t want them to get sick.”

Due to COVID-19, there won’t be dogs or volunteers there in person, but donations are still needed.

“Money, dog food, cat food, kitty litter, we’re open to anything,” he said. “The goal is to have people remember us, we still need the donations, and we need them more now.”

Anyone wanting to donate can visit Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville on Dec. 17-23, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Donations are also accepted through the Humane Society of Genesee County website.