By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — On June 4, Abigail’s Pride hosted their first Pride festival in downtown Ortonville.

The non-profit organization was founded by Abigail Rowe, 16, who is a student at Brandon High School. The organization is part of her earning her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“My goal is to make youth and teens feel like they have a safe space to go to, and that our community, or town, is a safe place to be,” said Rowe in a interview with the Citizen in March 2022. “And just educating people about the LGBTQ+ community, and making this place a good place to live. I hope one day Abigail’s Pride can be in all different communites and work with counselors and provide services for people in the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Pride festival included a parade, family-friendly games, face painting, food trucks, vendors and more.