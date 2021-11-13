GRAVLIN, ABNER CRANDALL of Goodrich, Michigan; died on November 12, 2021. He was 66.

Abner was born September 20, 1955 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Donald and Dolores (Roebuck) Gravlin. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Gravlin; six brothers and sisters, Deborah (Dick) Morse, Fay L. (Don) Meisel, Laurie (Pete) Artcliff, Karen (Dave Witt) Vargo, Charles Gravlin and Wendy (Dennis) Abdoo; his special cousin, Richard (Chris) Boersma; he was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gravlin; one brother, Robert Gravlin and one sister, Kathleen Aldridge. Abner was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A life member of the VFW and American Legion. Also, a member of the DAV. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me for Abner Gravlin. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com