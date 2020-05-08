Emma Hubbard of Ortonville and a Brandon High School graduate was one of three Baldwin Wallace University women’s tennis student-athletes to be named to the 2020 Spring Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

In order to be selected to the Academic All-OAC team, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.

Baldwin Wallace University is located in Berea, Ohio 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.

founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,800 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. W offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.