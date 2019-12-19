By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Each Christmas season the school district food service department partners with St. Mark Catholic Church and Goodrich Lions Club for an adopt a family for Christmas program. This year’s holiday project assisted 28 families and 83 children within the community.

The Goodrigh Lions Club food drive assists with food baskets delivery, while the student council, National Honor Society, area basketball teams, local families, Genesee County Sheriff Department and district staff collect for the drive. The distribution was Tuesday.