AG says, former Goodrich AD will not be charged

By David Fleet

Editor

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Aug. 27 the department will not file criminal charges against former Goodrich Athletic Director and Assistant Principal David Davis related to inappropriate behavior with former students.

Davis’ actions led to an internal investigation conducted by the district, Davis’ subsequent resignation, and a special request by the Genesee County Prosecutor for an investigation by the Department of Attorney General.

“Our team has spent nearly two years examining this case, listening to victims, and analyzing possible avenues for criminal charges,” Nessel said. “Let me be clear: the conduct described in this case is reprehensible and concerning. Unfortunately, the investigation – which was conducted by the Davison Police Department and the Michigan State Police as well as a team of career prosecutors and special agents from the Department of Attorney General – determined there is not enough evidence to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It is our job to secure justice for victims. It is also our responsibility to recognize when criminal charges will not hold up in court, thus potentially inflicting more pain on those who have bravely shared their stories. I announce this outcome with a heavy heart and remain indebted to those who came forward to assist in this exhaustive review.”

On Sept. 23 the school board of trustees voted 6-1 to accept the resignation of Davis. Details of the case were obtained by The Citizen newspaper in a Freedom of Information Act request.

Wayne Wright, then interim superintendent provided dismissal charges to board members, which are the result of an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct for Davis.

“Mr. Davis resigned while these charges were pending,” wrote Wright. “The Goodrich Board of Education accepted Mr. Davis’ resignation at their meeting on Sept. 23, 2019, without conducting a disciplinary hearing, based on said charges. These charges will remain in Mr. Davis’ personnel file. As the agreement states, the district reserves the right to respond truthfully to an school district inquiry regarding unprofessional conduct, including any request made under MCL.380.123b.”

“In summary, while employed as an administrator at Goodrich Area Schools, Mr. Davis used his position to identify and groom students who he would later approach for the purpose of requesting or offering to purchase naked “selfie” photographs of these students. On one occasion, he undertook this course of action while deeply intoxicated and while attempting to persuade recent Goodrich graduates, who were minors, to consume alcohol with him.”

The dismissal document stated several examples of Davis’ behavior detailed by former students, that had interned or been coached by him at In early 2019, Davis, who had served as the district AD since 2013 had been accused by multiple corroborating sources, of making inappropriate comments and engaging in inappropriate activities involving former students.