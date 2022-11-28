Almost done: M-15 road closure to end Nov. 30

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Due to weather delays, the M-15 roadwork is now expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

The construction began mid-September, and was previously scheduled to be completed by Nov. 18. The delay is due to the cold weather, which caused concrete to take longer to cure.

“It’s curing, they’ve got blankets on it, and the crew worked until 11 p.m. one night and until 4 or 5 a.m. the next night trying to get this done,” said Mark Koskinen, Michigan Department of Transportation project coordinator. “The concrete has to cure before the trucks can get onto it to install the guardrail, so that the road can open safely.”

The construction has had southbound M-15 closed from Granger Road to Wolfe Road for culvert replacement at Duck Creek. Northbound traffic has been maintained the whole time, and will remain open for Northbound traffic.

“We’ve done everything we possibly could to get it open,” said Koskinen.

Anyone with questions can contact MDOT at 248-451-0001.