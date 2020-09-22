Andrew Bentley Jr.

Andrew Leonard Bentley, Jr., age 76, of Goodrich, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda; his two children: Dean Andrew (Karen) Bentley, and Michelle (Jeff) Gardner; his two granddaughters: Kristen Bentley, and Dana (Michael) Katz; his favorite grandson, Alexander Andrew (Libby) Gardner; his two siblings: Linda (Dick) Netzloff, and John (Linda) Bentley; and several nieces and nephews.

Andrew was born October 11, 1943, in Flint, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Andrew and Ruth (Cade) Bentley. He was married to Linda Horton in 1962, and they shared fifty-eight wonderful years together.

In his professional life, Andrew founded New Technologies, Tool and Mfg. Company in 1986. He owned and operated the business until his retirement.

Andrew was always giving back to his friends and community. He was a valued member of the congregation at Court Street Methodist Church for thirty years, and served on several church committees during that time. Andrew was a member of the school board for the Goodrich School District for twenty years, and served as the president of the board for twelve years. In his free time, Andrew enjoyed listening to gospel music, going for runs, and spending time with his family. Andrew raised and showed Clydesdale horses, winning the Grand Champion Gelding in 2001 at the National Clydesdale Show. Andrew was an avid runner, and ran five marathons in Detroit, Chicago, Traverse City, and Port Huron. He also participated in the Crim races in Flint for many years.

Andrew and Linda traveled in their fifty eight years together, taking annual trips to the NQC Gospel Convention. They went on many cruises together and even celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary with a cruise to Alaska with their entire family.

Andrew was a true GO BLUE U of M fan. He was extremely proud to have seven of his family members to have graduated from the University of Michigan.

Andrew will be greatly missed by many.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew, Sr., and Ruth; and his brother, David Bentley. In accordance with Andrew’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service has been held. Those desiring may consider making memorial contributions to the Court St Methodist Church, or Goodrich Area Schools.