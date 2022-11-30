Ann Angove

ANGOVE, ANN RICH of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 27, 2022. She was 73.

Ann was born on July 18, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Erv Rich and Martha Ann (nee: Matson) Talberg. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert L. Angove, II; two children, Brian McNee and Jenny McNee; two grandchildren, Martha Jane McNee and Elliott McNee; also survived by her brother, Chuck Talberg. Ann was an optician at Costco in Auburn Hills and Meijer’s in Lapeer. She also worked at other various optical stores. She was active with Brandon-Groveland Youth Assistance. But most of all she loved to go on Motorcycle trips with Rob. No services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon-Groveland Youth Assistance. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .