Annual Rocking & Raking rolls to more than 50 homes

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-On a cool, clear spring morning township resident Janice Parker received some much needed lawn cleanup following a long Michigan winter.

“They’ve done this the last three or four years, I can’t do it anymore, and it’s such a blessing to me and it just makes me so glad to live in Brandon Township,” said Parker. “They brought in some cub scouts and their parents and they raked and picked up sticks and took it away. It’s really one of the benefits of living in Brandon Township.”

Parker was not alone on April 27.

This year more than 70 volunteers, raked, swept and cleaned 51 yards during the day during the annual Rocking & Raking.

“I was overwhelmed with the amount of people who came out to help our neighbors in need,” said Kim Zernec, Rocking and Raking coordinator “They not only worked tirelessly, they stayed positive and were joyful servants. I am honored to say that I’m from Ortonville, this community truly rocks.”

The volunteers, divided into 12 work teams, spent the Saturday cleaning up yards for those in the community who are unable to do so. Volunteers from many different organizations participated, including multiple scout troops, St. Anne’s Church and the Ortonville Lion’s Club.

Sister Mary Joseph, of Our Lady of Mt. Thabor Monastery said they were praying for good weather on Saturday.

“At 9 a.m. on the dot adults showed up at the monastery ready to work,” said Sister Joseph. “This year adults arrived, in the past it was children. Winter came too early last fall, so there were so many leaves in the yard. A lawn service arrived along with Lion’s Club members—it was just a huge blessing we have 20 acres and there is no way we could do this on own. We not only had our lawn cleaned up but also made new friends. This community is just amazing.”