Anthony “Tony” Hartwick

HARTWICK, Anthony S. “Tony” – Of Flint, age 39, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hurley Medical Center.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Tony was born on June 21, 1980 in Flint, Michigan.

On June 27, 1998 he married Renee Reid in Flint.

Surviving are wife, Renee;

children, Alex and Nick;

mother, Dee and husband Ray Porter;

father, Russ Hartwick and Sheila;

brothers, Domanick Hartwick and Joseph Hartwick;

many nieces and nephews.