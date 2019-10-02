Anthony “Tony” Hartwick

HARTWICK, Anthony S. “Tony” – Of Flint, age 39, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hurley Medical Center.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Tony was born on June 21, 1980 in Flint, Michigan.
On June 27, 1998 he married Renee Reid in Flint.
Surviving are wife, Renee;
children, Alex and Nick;
mother, Dee and husband Ray Porter;
father, Russ Hartwick and Sheila;
brothers, Domanick Hartwick and Joseph Hartwick;
many nieces and nephews.
